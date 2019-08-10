Boeing Co. (BA) Holder Westwood Management Increased Holding by $1.98 Million; Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Raised Mckesson (MCK) Position

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 1.45 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11,800 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $27.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,452 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 0.53% or 15,792 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 653 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt holds 11,178 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 49,754 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 961 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Company holds 3,259 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.33% or 2,421 shares. Barnett & has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Ridge Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,811 shares. Intl Sarl reported 7,910 shares stake. 12,200 are owned by South Dakota Council. Parametric Ltd Liability Com holds 0.49% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Incorporated invested in 1.21% or 78,432 shares. Moreover, Freestone Capital Llc has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt invested in 2,495 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Stocks Struggling Amid Opioid Settlement Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Good Times Are Here Again for McKesson – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Drug distributors down on opioid epidemic risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 2,424 are owned by First Allied Advisory. 225 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Madison Invest Inc has 10,500 shares. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 171 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc owns 242,910 shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.37% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited holds 0.05% or 41,430 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,859 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com has 0.03% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 6,585 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,379 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. American Insurance Communication Tx has invested 0.09% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Csat Investment Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 111 shares. New York-based Strategic Service has invested 0.61% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).