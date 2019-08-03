Boeing Co (BA) Holder Welch Group Lowered Its Position; Clarkston Capital Partners Lowered Its Mckesson (MCK) Stake as Share Price Rose

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 1,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 305 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine China tariff impact on Boeing; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 57.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 74,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 55,164 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 129,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 1.23 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Corporation New York stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Lazard Asset Ltd Llc reported 404,682 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns Ltd holds 2,938 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Washington Fincl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 1,381 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.34% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 782,470 shares. Trustmark Bank Department owns 1,435 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 13,100 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.1% or 20,458 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 463,099 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 11,114 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Natixis LP owns 94,533 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% or 7,691 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 201,923 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $79.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 136,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 44,101 shares to 179,509 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 13,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 1,075 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,502 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northrock Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 6,321 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 1.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bragg Finance Incorporated owns 5,124 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs owns 23,812 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Corporation has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Icon Advisers Co reported 7,800 shares stake. Lau Associates Limited Co stated it has 3,408 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank & Tru owns 43,241 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.74% or 19,396 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,753 shares. Roanoke Asset Management reported 4.84% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 3.09M shares.