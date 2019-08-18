Boeing Co (BA) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $303,657; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Invesco LTD Lifted Holding

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 1.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 24.15M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636.06 million, up from 22.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 797 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 4,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,829 shares to 96,735 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 17,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 37,200 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 10,063 shares. Pnc Fin Grp has 1.11M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The has 654,998 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 4,000 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.14% or 675 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.85% stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pennsylvania Company owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,156 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 117,784 shares. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh has invested 2.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riggs Asset Managment has 22,832 shares for 5.92% of their portfolio. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.89% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 57,338 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 207,145 shares to 3.82M shares, valued at $234.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 25,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entercom’s ‘Disappointing’ Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs owns 1,055 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 15,154 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company reported 0.05% stake. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Amp Cap has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0% or 9,668 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 727,374 shares. Hartford Inv invested in 0.15% or 197,777 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 49,230 shares. 26,240 were accumulated by Blackhill Capital. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 145,921 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 1.08M shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 79,487 shares. Moreover, Asset One Limited has 0.05% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 367,235 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.