Boeing Co (BA) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Lifted Position; As Mastec (MTZ) Valuation Rose, Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.12 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2907.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 23,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, up from 825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $9.13 during the last trading session, reaching $363.54. About 5.97 million shares traded or 38.34% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 23,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 52,141 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 75,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 117,127 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,400 shares to 181,527 shares, valued at $23.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,368 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 2.29M shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).