Boeing Co (BA) Holder Strategic Advisors Has Cut Holding as Market Value Declined; Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $1.10 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 18,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, down from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.9. About 2.96 million shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 45.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 2,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,893 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 5,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,970 were accumulated by Torch Wealth Limited Com. Shoker Inv Counsel owns 16,644 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 461,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsr holds 4,657 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 3,972 shares. Cibc holds 141,422 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 227,750 were accumulated by Axa. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.35% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.11M shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 32,286 were accumulated by Brookstone Cap Mgmt. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 0.37% or 35,274 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 62,762 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% or 14,939 shares. Hamel Assocs reported 8,430 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 158,460 shares to 186,452 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The France-based Axa has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 87,200 shares. Wellington Shields & Com Limited Com holds 0.63% or 3,681 shares in its portfolio. Patten Group stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Homrich Berg invested in 8,193 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 0.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scholtz & Com holds 3.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,900 shares. Cadinha & Lc stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Archford Cap Strategies Lc stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). L And S Advsr has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 847 shares. 16,692 are held by Wright Investors Inc. Brown Advisory Secs Llc holds 3,062 shares. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 2,558 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 2,565 shares.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $262.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,551 shares to 31,870 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.