Boeing Co (BA) Holder Spinnaker Trust Lifted Its Stake by $313,563 as Valuation Declined; Professional Advisory Services Holds Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 823 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 89,739 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80 million, up from 87,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 0.7% or 18,387 shares. Hourglass Limited Co invested in 2,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dupont Capital invested in 0.1% or 24,728 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 35,606 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Company owns 76,710 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Com holds 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 2,263 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 150,743 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 4,875 are owned by Lincoln National. Csat Advisory LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Massmutual Fsb Adv has 249 shares. 367,368 were accumulated by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Northern Tru owns 0.43% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9.95M shares. Cypress has invested 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Barrett Asset Limited Liability accumulated 233,317 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 3,859 shares to 92,991 shares, valued at $18.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,358 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) by 41,500 shares to 12,900 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 19,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,530 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV).