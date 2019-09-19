Boeing Co (BA) Holder Smith Moore & Company Boosted Its Stake; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Rose, Holder Weik Investment Services Trimmed by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $384.24. About 1.85M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc analyzed 9,375 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 25.86 million shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $444.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 10,689 shares to 57,854 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.