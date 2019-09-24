Boeing Co. (BA) Holder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Capital Management Associates Has Cut Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Stake by $304,150

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $182.06. About 58,718 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC)

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,226 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 48,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 28,672 shares to 683,322 shares, valued at $22.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten Gru Inc invested in 0.56% or 3,755 shares. Pinnacle Prns Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Centre Asset Management Limited holds 1.62% or 18,482 shares. Lincoln Ltd owns 658 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 16,531 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com holds 175,370 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc holds 0.1% or 3,584 shares. Keystone Planning accumulated 14,187 shares. Capital Advsrs Ok owns 1,080 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blair William & Communications Il has invested 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 23,907 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj has 0.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 712 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

