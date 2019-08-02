Boeing Co (BA) Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Position by $379,095 as Stock Declined; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowered Position in Dover (DOV) by $544,050 as Stock Price Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39M shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 106,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 112,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.39. About 1.10M shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K had sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713 on Wednesday, February 13. $1.14 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Spurgeon William on Thursday, February 7. $1.08M worth of stock was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L on Tuesday, February 5.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17,083 shares to 106,853 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 15.42 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.