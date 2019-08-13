Boeing Co (BA) Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Decreased Holding by $379,095 as Stock Value Declined; Lyrical Asset Management LP Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 1.75M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.54 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares to 300,617 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 122,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 613,241 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $289.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 794,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

