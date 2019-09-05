Boeing Co (BA) Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined; Alpine Investment Management Increased Citigroup (C) Stake by $3.29 Million as Shares Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares to 359,797 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co invested in 21,405 shares. First Business Ser Inc reported 3,394 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 4,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.11% or 5,459 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W has 705 shares. Front Barnett Associate owns 5,180 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bouchey Financial Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Triangle Secs Wealth Management accumulated 3,263 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 99 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 5.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 591,809 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shoker Investment Counsel Inc invested in 5,189 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 29,299 shares. 5,929 are owned by Butensky Cohen Security.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited accumulated 340,998 shares. 35,084 are owned by Murphy Incorporated. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ima Wealth has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 51 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il owns 5,030 shares. Blue Cap reported 14,074 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.18M shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 119,448 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mgmt owns 21,785 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 318,399 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schnieders Mgmt Lc accumulated 15,460 shares. First Tru LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Check Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ca invested in 3,900 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.69M shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares to 585,345 shares, valued at $117.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).