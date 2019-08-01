Boeing Co (BA) Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Lowered Holding by $633,222 as Stock Price Declined; As Methanex (MEOH) Share Value Declined, Pdt Partners Has Boosted by $2.67 Million Its Holding

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78 million shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 126.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 47,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The hedge fund held 85,159 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 37,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 380,479 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd invested in 0.92% or 11,147 shares. James Investment Rech accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Cyrus Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 5,000 shares. Sfmg Lc has 3,822 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 145,212 shares. Sol Cap Management reported 4,542 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And holds 2.43% or 116,783 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,634 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated invested in 2.32 million shares or 0.82% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.21% or 73,595 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Limited Liability accumulated 4,344 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,502 shares. North Point Managers Oh invested in 0.04% or 553 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 100,553 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 3,230 are owned by Trust Invest Advisors.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.39 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.