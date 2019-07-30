Boeing Co (BA) Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake; Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Procter Gamble (PG) Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $338.81. About 441,367 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – China denies it has offered a $200 bln package to slash U.S. trade gap; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Procter Gamble (PG) by 1825.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 8,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,664 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901.26 million, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Procter Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 4.02 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited has 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,063 shares. Naples Ltd Liability Corp reported 21,188 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Com Ma invested in 0.16% or 987,507 shares. St Germain D J Inc owns 4,016 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Lc, Maine-based fund reported 1,629 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York holds 0.89% or 12,845 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 6,420 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 673 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl invested in 708 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 17 were accumulated by Smart Portfolios Limited Company. Sterneck Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs owns 443,732 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na has 13,128 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.15 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Adr Opc A (NYSE:CX) by 71,306 shares to 7 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Techn. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,930 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 143,882 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.24M shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp reported 2.18% stake. Mcrae Mngmt has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd holds 13,491 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 8,922 shares. Moreover, Wespac Ltd has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Tru has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,802 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Commerce holds 175,406 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 26,332 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 6,482 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc invested in 0.84% or 86,725 shares. Burney Com holds 0.76% or 118,580 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).