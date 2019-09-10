Boeing Co (BA) Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $633,222 as Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Lowered Its Oshkosh (OSK) Position by $22.58 Million as Valuation Rose

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 301,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.83M, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.76. About 717,784 shares traded or 26.48% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.50 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 103,888 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 730,130 shares. Parkside Bank reported 0.29% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 21,390 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Management reported 7,604 shares stake. M&R Capital Incorporated holds 19,633 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marietta Investment Prtnrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,596 shares. 73,595 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il reported 4,907 shares stake. 71,747 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 265 shares. Sandhill Capital Lc reported 2,401 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Llc holds 5.72M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 152,798 shares. 13,200 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Farmers Savings Bank has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Invesco reported 896,348 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 3.25 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management. Ubs Asset Americas holds 90,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 3,503 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,910 shares. 480,625 were reported by Goldman Sachs. Fund Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 68,300 shares.

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $127.45M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.