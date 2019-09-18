Boeing Co (BA) Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Qvt Financial LP Cut Stake in Facebook (FB) by $3.19 Million

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 16,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 33,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO SAYS IN CHANNEL 4 DOCUMENTARY THAT COMPANY WOULD NEVER GIVE U.S. INVESTIGATORS ANY INFORMATION ABOUT ITS FOREIGN POLITICAL CLIENTS; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 02/05/2018 – Alayna Treene: .@sarafischer scoop: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: SORRY SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S COMMERZBANK CBKG.DE HALTS ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FB.O – BRAND CHIEF TO HANDELSBLATT; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 15/05/2018 – LEAGUE’S SALVINI COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK VIDEO; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica scandal knocked roughly $50 billion off Facebook’s market value this week

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 2,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,359 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 4,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sands Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 3.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 26,928 are owned by Regis Management Com Lc. Papp L Roy And has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 33,277 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc reported 15,755 shares. Bangor Comml Bank owns 7,612 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Limited Liability Co stated it has 506,555 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 50,000 shares. Crescent Park Management Lp reported 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Security Tru Company has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iron Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,049 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 109,445 shares. 265,721 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com. Greenleaf Trust has 0.22% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 71,224 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FB, QQQ, GLD – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CryptoCorner: Libra (Nasdaq: $FB) Not Listing Yuan in Basket of Currencies, Bakkt Warehouse Compared to ATMs by COO, Gemini Debuts Custody Platform and Nasdaq Launches Decentralized Finance Index – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $487.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,515 shares to 7,167 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 25,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 1.08M shares or 0.84% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 1.65% or 42,757 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Llc owns 9,424 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 3,652 shares. 37,363 are owned by Davenport Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company. Torray Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ferguson Wellman invested in 94,563 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division accumulated 57,948 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10,722 shares. Texas Yale holds 0.72% or 26,548 shares in its portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na invested in 0.26% or 3,762 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested in 2,632 shares. Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Linscomb Williams Inc owns 4,701 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 58,273 shares or 1.41% of the stock.