Boeing Co (BA) Holder Sensato Investors Has Trimmed Stake; Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $420,000 as Stock Declined

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 6,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,047 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 7,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.85 million market cap company. It closed at $6.62 lastly. It is down 71.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Mallinckrodt employee alleges the ingredients in a best-selling drug are a mystery; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC MNK.N – GIVEN THE OUTCOME OF MEETING, THE COMPANY IS EVALUATING ALTERNATIVES FOR THIS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Plc Announces $300M Debt Repayment; 09/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: FDA RISK-BENEFIT DOESNT SUPPORT APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Investors Ready for Any Good News as Rout Deepens; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 03/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Reports On FDA Joint Advisory Committee Meeting For Stannsoporfin For The Treatment Of Newborns At Risk Of Developing Severe Jaundice

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 95,400 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 215,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 0.53% or 14,543 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bank & Trust Of The West reported 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Com owns 28,242 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. 2,811 are owned by Eagle Ridge Invest. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jennison Assocs Lc has 7.38 million shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 1.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 44,518 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Co reported 10,787 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 128,950 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 1.36M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Comm reported 5,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Management holds 6,696 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $87,358 activity. $48,383 worth of stock was bought by Reasons Bryan M. on Friday, June 7.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 355,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $44.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Forestar Group Inc.

