Boeing Co (BA) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Varonis Systems (VRNS) Market Value Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Increased Its Position by $714,676

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 11,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 28,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 16,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Varonis Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 351,170 shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS)

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – KLX collecting final bids; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Varonis Reveals Modern Hacker Tricks and Highlights Data-Centric Security at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varonis Systems Inc 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Varonis Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varonis -18% on downside Q1, FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Helps Companies Prepare for the Upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. G2 Ltd Com owns 55,600 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. 12,706 were reported by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 4,555 shares. Carroll Inc holds 17 shares. Brandywine Managers holds 5,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Van Eck owns 10,014 shares. S Squared Technology Ltd has invested 2.55% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). 84 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Meeder Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 773 shares. Herald Invest Ltd has 122,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 10 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 76,157 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement owns 47,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 2,522 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Communications Ma holds 0.09% or 109,603 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp ‘A’ (NYSE:APH) by 32,772 shares to 304,400 shares, valued at $29.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 23,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,977 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Faces New Delays; Bitcoin ETF Coming – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34M and $255.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,279 shares to 56,983 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).