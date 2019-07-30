Boeing Co (BA) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Rr Partners LP Lowered Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $475,200 as Share Price Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 802 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,103 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, down from 479,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 2.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scott & Selber Inc has 6,978 shares. Stearns Service Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interocean Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Twin invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 11,919 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hbk Investments LP holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 149,257 shares. 111,665 were reported by Donaldson Ltd Llc. Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 9,086 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hilltop Inc reported 0.85% stake. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 353,591 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability Company holds 172,857 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13 million for 11.93 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.