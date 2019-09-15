Boeing Co (BA) Holder Roffman Miller Associates Trimmed Its Stake; Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosted Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 98,503 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86 million, down from 100,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 10,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,291 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 29,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – CFPB AND OCC HAVE COLLECTIVELY OFFERED TO RESOLVE MATTERS FOR AGGREGATE OF $1 BLN IN CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,728 shares to 37,395 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 3,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,188 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.08% or 10,780 shares. Duncker Streett has invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 10.46M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 46,356 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barton Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vigilant holds 0.02% or 3,044 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca reported 6.66% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Security National Trust Co owns 18,479 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 201,794 shares. 16,779 are owned by First Bancshares Sioux Falls. Wallace Capital Management Inc stated it has 7,501 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 1,344 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.59 million shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru reported 31,750 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,940 shares to 264,149 shares, valued at $25.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,470 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 54,224 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Company holds 0.31% or 4,107 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 1.26 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Quadrant Mngmt has 4,851 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. 1,685 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bank. 9,582 are held by Cumberland Prtnrs. Essex Financial Ser reported 22,637 shares. Mendel Money holds 4.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,147 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 46,151 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,756 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company reported 3,320 shares. Bowen Hanes And has 1.66% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Company holds 23,095 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.