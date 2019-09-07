Boeing Co (BA) Holder Pure Financial Advisors Trimmed Holding by $767,334; Shareholder S&Co Upped Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 16,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 434,935 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 417,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 13.02 million shares traded or 243.82% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 30/04/2018 – Boeing Board Approves Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James & Associates reported 585,912 shares stake. Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 57,137 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,933 shares. Aviance Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Naples Ltd invested 2.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Courage Miller Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Diligent Investors owns 3,259 shares. Round Table Services accumulated 0.13% or 959 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.06% or 10,835 shares. Harvey Investment Communications Ltd holds 0.05% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Sonata Gru Incorporated holds 1.3% or 4,569 shares. Drexel Morgan & Commerce has 875 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Personal Capital holds 0.01% or 2,935 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 95 shares.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 27,539 shares to 816,158 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.