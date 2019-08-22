Boeing Co (BA) Holder Pure Financial Advisors Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined; Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.78 Million

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $15.48 during the last trading session, reaching $355.47. About 6.34 million shares traded or 49.19% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.69. About 12.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39B for 36.87 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 2.27M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Company owns 34,329 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 53,325 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd accumulated 17 shares. Moreover, Citizens Northern has 0.98% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spinnaker Tru stated it has 2,565 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.86% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 337,889 shares. Moreover, Cadinha Comm Lc has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,060 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 57,948 shares. Loomis Sayles LP owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,662 shares. Hamel Assocs Inc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,500 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability owns 6,036 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Management has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,747 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 16,001 shares to 234,948 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Llc invested in 1.78% or 157,150 shares. 1.29 million are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Fil Limited accumulated 9.09 million shares. Highland Management Ltd Partnership has 0.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,000 shares. Boston Rech Mngmt accumulated 3.59% or 73,063 shares. Gladius Management Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robecosam Ag owns 219,424 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Co has 1.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,623 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 9.28 million shares. Sound Shore Management Ct invested in 1.24 million shares. Northstar Grp Inc reported 0.35% stake. Verity Asset reported 6,586 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc reported 94,563 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 21,161 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.