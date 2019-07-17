Boeing Co (BA) Holder Pure Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $767,334; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.31M, down from 9.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 23.76 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA IS AVOIDING RISKY LOANS, SUCH AS SUBPRIME; 30/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 13% in 2018, BofA Leads

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $366.81. About 1.12M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Systems; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,122 shares to 18,861 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 29,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gilead Buys More Galapagos, Callon Acquires Carrizo; Confirming XBI And XOP ETF Strategies – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 154,099 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $292.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

