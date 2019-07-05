Boeing Co (BA) Holder Pure Financial Advisors Cut Its Position as Shares Declined; Oslo Asset Management Asa Increased Stake in Sm Energy Co (SM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $355.67. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 77,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 2.23 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – EXPECTS TO ALIGN CASH FLOW AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND BY MID-YEAR 2019; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – IN QTR, COSTS INCURRED $372 MLN AND TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND $367 MLN, SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares to 117,225 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.13 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,741 were reported by Burney. Parsec holds 2,832 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bender Robert & Associate has invested 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pitcairn Commerce owns 6,504 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 1.36 million are held by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roosevelt Grp holds 1,456 shares. 8,672 were accumulated by Burns J W. Btr Inc has 3,528 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Jones Fincl Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 2,784 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,368 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 85,543 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Df Dent Co holds 0.01% or 884 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 4,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. The insider Ottoson Javan D bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has 200 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 26,745 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 317,031 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 3,560 shares. 20,711 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. First Mercantile invested in 16,493 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 0.1% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 45,690 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Crawford Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 215,663 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 63,500 shares. Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Guggenheim Lc reported 24,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings.