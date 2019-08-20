Boeing Co (BA) Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Stake; Apple (AAPL) Holder Harvard Management Co Trimmed Its Stake

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $211.33. About 20.15 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Apple tweaks iPad for students but holds price steady; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 14/03/2018 – FRENCH FINMIN SAYS WILL TAKE APPLE, GOOGLE TO COURT OVER ABUSIVE COMMERCIAL PRACTICES

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 1,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 12,267 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 13,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $332.77. About 1.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management has 4.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,356 shares. 153,960 are owned by Highland Ltd Liability Co. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa holds 61,260 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. 23,183 are owned by Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd. Nexus Investment stated it has 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meridian Counsel Incorporated accumulated 13,876 shares. Fairfield Bush Co reported 3.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.15% stake. Stelac Advisory Lc accumulated 6,369 shares. 64,005 are held by Saybrook Cap Nc. Ing Groep Nv has 0.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 113,322 shares. Goelzer Investment Management reported 86,922 shares. Finance Counselors Inc owns 322,615 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Liability reported 22,299 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VB) by 4,756 shares to 58,850 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reik & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,960 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Foster Motley Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,674 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 4,091 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc National Bank Usa reported 12,267 shares stake. 10,651 were accumulated by Charter Trust. 38,336 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.45% or 20,643 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 589 shares. Captrust has 28,378 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Co stated it has 2.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Financial Gp Ltd Co reported 2.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Qs invested in 68,237 shares. Sonata Capital Group holds 1.3% or 4,569 shares in its portfolio.

