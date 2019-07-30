Boeing Co (BA) Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Position by $474,345 as Market Valuation Declined; Centene Del (CNC) Stock Declined While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increased Holding

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 3,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $344.94. About 3.05 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 2.12 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.22% or 30,205 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 730,130 shares. King Wealth holds 2.4% or 20,105 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Edge Lc holds 3,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Management holds 874 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Company reported 10,227 shares stake. 10 invested 2.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caxton Associate LP holds 0.1% or 1,724 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Lc stated it has 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 25,944 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 579 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,516 shares to 128,063 shares, valued at $15.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 65,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.78 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares to 79,105 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,530 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.