Boeing Co (BA) Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Raised Position; Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $14.06 Million

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $7.22 during the last trading session, reaching $375.72. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 50.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.92 million, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 2.40M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Trust And Investment Comm holds 47,899 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Grp Ltd Liability holds 97,304 shares or 4.2% of its portfolio. Country Bank has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 312 shares. Cadinha Communications Limited Liability Company owns 1,350 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2,698 shares. Indiana Investment Mngmt invested in 5,160 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 1.87 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.00 million shares. Bbt Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pointstate LP accumulated 607,004 shares or 4.63% of the stock. Stephens Ar has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cap International Ca owns 24,291 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & Company has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 119,704 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.29% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 73,824 shares. Icahn Carl C invested 4.42% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Mgmt Lp has 0.65% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oaktree Cap Mngmt LP has invested 3.38% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 540,355 shares in its portfolio. 2 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Management has 582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 24,171 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 75,409 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 19.04 million shares. Gabelli And Inv Advisers Inc stated it has 0.56% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 732,696 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 168,500 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 560,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,134 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

