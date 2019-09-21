Boeing Co (BA) Holder Perkins Coie Trust Company Lifted Holding by $496,584 as Share Price Declined; Qci Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Boeing Company (BA) as Valuation Declined

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 1461.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 49,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,729 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19M, up from 3,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 183,116 shares to 52,828 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 223,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,428 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 581,806 shares. 40.21 million were reported by Vanguard Group. First Manhattan Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Principal Finance Gp holds 986,746 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 0.75% or 8,814 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Ltd stated it has 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gm Advisory Group Incorporated invested in 3,839 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Paragon Capital Ltd reported 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 88,838 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 0.35% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,906 shares. 4,140 are owned by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Co. Hbk Invs Lp owns 6,788 shares. Cambridge owns 16,759 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Bancshares, Georgia-based fund reported 9,650 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.