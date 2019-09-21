Boeing Co (BA) Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Upped Stake; Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake Has Boosted by Three Peaks Capital Management Llc

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 4,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 17,087 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, up from 13,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $345.24. About 383,034 shares traded or 101.81% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 946 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,225 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing

More notable recent Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Md. biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Washington Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moodyâ€™s Upgrades Bio-Rad to Baa2, Reflecting Recent Improvement in the Companyâ€™s Operating Performance – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bio-Rad Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “iBio’s Collaboration with South Africa’s AzarGen Biotechnologies Advances to Next Stage – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing – Business Wire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 7,108 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Westfield Cap Mngmt Company LP reported 0.85% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 29,085 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.02% or 114,893 shares. Mariner Ltd Com reported 853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.2% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Sector Gamma As has 85,026 shares for 4.27% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd invested in 786 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Trust Co invested in 1,720 shares or 0.06% of the stock. United Asset Strategies reported 0.06% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 4,445 were reported by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 14,923 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13,335 shares to 9,399 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 27,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,790 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.