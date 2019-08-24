Boeing Co (BA) Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position; 3M Company (MMM) Market Value Declined While Private Trust Co Has Decreased Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 1,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 16,312 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 18,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3M Co (MMM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MMM Shareholder Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Shareholders of Firm’s Investigation of Board’s Wrongdoing – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,012 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co. Natixis owns 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 270,182 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 4,167 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company reported 8,120 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fundx Inv Gru Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 1.92 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 18,666 are owned by Clean Yield Gru Inc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.38% or 22,240 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd accumulated 61,876 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 21,644 shares stake. American Bankshares owns 3,750 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 0.35% or 599,881 shares. Manchester Mgmt Llc invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). M Kraus And stated it has 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,280 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 7,912 shares to 40,936 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Strat Mun Opptys (MAMTX) by 44,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can’t Bee Ruled Out – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.