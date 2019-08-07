Boeing Co (BA) Holder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $375,285 as Stock Value Declined; Cintas (CTAS) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $374,912

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $256.11. About 94,040 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $327.88. About 1.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Financial Gp Limited holds 1,294 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4,991 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 260,183 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc stated it has 2,339 shares. Cap Ca invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smart Portfolios Lc owns 17 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 1,385 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Management accumulated 15,980 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Financial Services has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 196,516 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Llc has 2,444 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Utd Fire Gp reported 75,000 shares. Stanley holds 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,699 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.01 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares to 81,118 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lionstone Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7.64% or 82,670 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 6,740 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 243 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Conning Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Whitnell And holds 700 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt reported 2,957 shares stake. Zeke reported 0.05% stake. Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 53,919 shares. Aristotle Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 18,309 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0.03% or 14,766 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 3,834 shares. Hartline Inv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,805 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 2,216 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.09% or 36,000 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 29.92 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.