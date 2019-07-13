Boeing Co (BA) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreased Stake by $1.37 Million as Share Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Stake Lifted by Scge Management Lp

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 20/05/2018 – Germany uses its past to try and police hate speech on Facebook; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Singapore ministerial panel wants next gov’t to make decision on Lee family home; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry files lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and lnstagram; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, OTHER COMPANIES CAN WIELD MAJOR POWER IN SOCIETIES

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 3,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,122 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 9,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A invested in 0% or 130 shares. Nokota Lp holds 0.43% or 85,000 shares. 317,180 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd. 2,227 were reported by Carlson Cap. Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability holds 12,110 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Commerce stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Invs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8.78 million shares. D L Carlson Group Incorporated has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Portland Inv Counsel owns 2.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,727 shares. Ellington Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Putnam Lc accumulated 1.52 million shares or 0.59% of the stock. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Eye Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 59,796 shares to 66,071 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 6,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa has invested 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tarbox Family Office reported 1.22% stake. L And S reported 2,295 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3.68 million shares. Lourd Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dorsey Wright holds 0.54% or 5,883 shares. 9,302 were reported by Wetherby Asset Inc. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny invested in 0.06% or 897 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Com reported 14,341 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 487,163 shares. 10,912 are held by Wealthquest. Bangor Bankshares owns 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,394 shares. Cwm Limited has 17,642 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 0.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 173,784 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication has 17,796 shares.