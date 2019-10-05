Boeing Co (BA) Holder Ohio Valley Financial Group Cut Its Holding by $391,300; Acadian Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Exlservice Holdings (EXLS) by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 21,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125,000, down from 23,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 92,014 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has risen 15.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Rev $835M-$855M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.: EXL DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees FY Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 01/05/2018 – ExlService: Aggregate Merger Consideration $240M; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29B for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First United Bancorporation Tru reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,898 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 7,221 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Godshalk Welsh has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Tru Na stated it has 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Srb reported 1,328 shares stake. Private Asset Management reported 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blue Edge Limited Liability reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs accumulated 227,456 shares or 0.32% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has 12,998 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 24,947 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 43 shares. Hanlon Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 71,654 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Matrix Asset Advsr New York holds 937 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold EXLS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 30.92 million shares or 0.73% more from 30.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 236 shares. Ftb accumulated 1,142 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd Llc reported 257,624 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). The New York-based American Int Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). M&T National Bank reported 3,604 shares stake. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0% or 43,543 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 13,468 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 29,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Cap holds 45,116 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 367,568 shares. California Employees Retirement has 61,818 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust reported 0.01% stake. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 0.01% invested in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 438,023 shares.

Analysts await ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 1.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.6 per share. EXLS’s profit will be $20.84 million for 27.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by ExlService Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.