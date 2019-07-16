Boeing Co (BA) Holder Narwhal Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.48 Million as Stock Price Declined; Colony Group Decreased Its Holding in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $9.84 Million as Share Value Declined

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 3,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 22,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, up from 18,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by 80.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc analyzed 196,767 shares as the company's stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 47,192 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 243,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $41.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 4.93 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Array Bio, Bank of America, Oracle, Pinterest, RingCentral, Snap, SunPower, Twilio, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of New York (BK) Announces Up $3.94B Share Buyback; Board Expects to Raise Quarterly Dividend 11% – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of New York Mellon: Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Company Il has invested 0.04% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Schaller Invest owns 7,546 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Amg Natl Bank invested 0.14% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.19% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Alpha Windward Ltd invested 0.18% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested in 2.25% or 6.82M shares. Pettee Investors accumulated 0.34% or 10,560 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 16,089 shares. Moreover, Capital Guardian Tru has 0.5% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 36,766 shares. Hikari reported 1.59% stake. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd owns 17,129 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 16,144 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 54,280 shares to 63,241 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp Com Usd0.001 Isin #Us26 (NYSE:DUK) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.22M for 11.24 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares to 138,510 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,074 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros has 3.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 42,553 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,378 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough invested in 3,518 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 0.13% or 3,539 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Exchange Mgmt Inc reported 1,314 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 13,643 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Redwood Invests Limited holds 33,799 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis invested in 7,600 shares. Fernwood Inv Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kwmg Limited Liability holds 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 6,918 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,133 shares. Argent Tru Communications reported 1.99% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England & Mgmt invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.