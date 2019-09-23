Boeing Co (BA) Holder Mycio Wealth Partners Has Upped Position; Swift Run Capital Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Lifted by $1.67 Million as Market Value Rose

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 23,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 81,070 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 57,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 3.64M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Says Fear New Twin Deficits (Video); 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 132.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,584 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 1,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $377.86. About 1.38M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 5,639 shares to 208,285 shares, valued at $33.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,847 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ser accumulated 605 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp stated it has 69,643 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.08% or 1,523 shares. 543 were reported by Lipe & Dalton. Confluence Wealth Limited Co owns 1.01% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,668 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 9,850 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Weiss Asset LP stated it has 0.01% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Kingdon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.82% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Jarislowsky Fraser has 912 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.48% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 26,200 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 1,775 shares. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Llc has invested 0.05% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Amer Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 571 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers in MicroSMP Package Increase Power Density, Improve Efficiency – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 493,601 are owned by Cibc World. South Dakota Council stated it has 1.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Donald Smith And reported 724,858 shares. 49,619 were reported by Lincluden Mgmt Limited. Martin & Inc Tn has 31,325 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.96% or 123,001 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,641 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma stated it has 33.70 million shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 54,923 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.83% or 26.35M shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Investment has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct invested 4.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nexus Investment Management Inc accumulated 402,210 shares. 110,961 are held by Markston International.