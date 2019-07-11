Boeing Co (BA) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Increased Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Raised by Carlson Capital Management

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 899.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 18,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,858 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $354.55. About 410,142 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $13.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2030.6. About 808,043 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,201 shares to 834,538 shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 249,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.