Boeing Co (BA) Holder Maple Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $812,292 as Stock Price Declined; As Tesla (TSLA) Share Price Rose, Gvo Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $11.5 during the last trading session, reaching $328.06. About 4.33M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $228.83. About 5.90M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GS SAYS MODEL S/X DEMAND MAY BE CHALLENGED GOING FORWARD WITH PHASE-OUT OF US EV TAX CREDIT IN H2, INCREMENTAL COMPETITION LAUNCHES; 21/03/2018 – CNBC: Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Head to Polls on Musk’s $2.6 Billion Pay Plan; 11/03/2018 – MUSK: MOST BUSINESS TIME SPENT ON TESLA, SPACEX; 21/03/2018 – Elon Musk doesn’t have to stay CEO to get a $50 billion payout from Tesla; 13/05/2018 – Tesla’s Fundraising Options Get Thornier; 11/05/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK SAYS CO TO ENABLE ORDERS END OF NEXT WEEK FOR DUAL MOTOR AWD & PERFORMANCE, STARTING PRODUCTION IN JULY; AIR SUSPENSION PROBABLY NEXT YEAR – TWEET; 15/05/2018 – Mercury News: Elon Musk: Tesla didn’t reject Autopilot safeguards because of cost; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service downgrades Tesla’s credit, citing doubts about its Model 3 production schedule and saying it may have to borrow more in the near future; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla plans to “flatten” its structure and trim activities “that are not vital” to its success

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 112,051 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,977 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

