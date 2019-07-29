Boeing Co (BA) Holder Maple Capital Management Boosted Stake by $812,292 as Share Price Declined; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Cut Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 322,286 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $340.96. About 1.38M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17M for 20.87 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Verition Fund Management Limited Com has 64,929 shares. Moreover, Dupont Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 11,818 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 109,046 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.12% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Highbridge Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 159,997 shares. Ls Invest Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Waddell & Reed Incorporated invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Element Management Lc holds 0.1% or 51,034 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 95 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp accumulated 5.63 million shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Penn Cap Mgmt Co Inc stated it has 13,850 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 7,025 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 5,063 shares. 7,316 were accumulated by Lbmc Advisors Ltd Liability. Twin Management Inc reported 1.3% stake. Dumont & Blake Limited Liability Co holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,841 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blb&B Ltd Liability Company invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hyman Charles D owns 4.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 103,888 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 1.19% or 1.32 million shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 54,354 shares. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hilton Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 39,360 shares. Needham Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 25,500 shares. Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd Liability has 0.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares to 91,307 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,857 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).