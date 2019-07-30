Boeing Co (BA) Holder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Decreased Position; Foundation Resource Management Has Cut Its Seacor Holdings (CKH) Position by $422,604

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $345.07. About 3.04M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (CKH) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 10,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,682 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 153,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Seacor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 87,952 shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has declined 12.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CKH News: 25/04/2018 – SEACOR 1Q Rev $184.8M; 20/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Expansion of Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – SEACOR Announces Closing of the Exchange; 10/04/2018 – Seacor: Hawker Pacific Airservices Sale Worth $250M, Subject to Adjustments for Cash and Debt; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS REPORTS SIGNING OF EXCHANGE PACT; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $184.8 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BRITTON HILL PARTNERS SAYS ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANY, HAWKER PACIFIC AIRSERVICES LIMITED, HAS AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY JET AVIATION FOR $250 MLN; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC CKH.N – EXPANDED ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO SIX MEMBERS AND ADDED CHRISTOPHER PAPOURAS TO FILL NEWLY CREATED POSITION

Analysts await Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 35.37% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CKH’s profit will be $9.83 million for 22.68 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Seacor Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CKH shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 33.70 million shares or 1.09% less from 34.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 42,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) or 27,745 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). D E Shaw Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 77,056 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 52,776 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Huber Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 9,517 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 2,417 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 112,917 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 7,958 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.80 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.