Boeing Co (BA) Holder Laffer Investments Lowered Its Holding by $2.29 Million as Stock Declined; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Position in Trex Co (TREX) Trimmed by $382,775 as Stock Declined

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,017 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.90M, down from 1,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $352.19. About 2.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 394,896 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares to 2,943 shares, valued at $2.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.65 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 the insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, White Pine Capital Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,705 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Co reported 1,111 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,596 shares. Essex Financial Inc has invested 2.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts-based Contravisory Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 45,295 shares. The Maryland-based Heritage Mgmt has invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Davis R M Inc holds 22,246 shares. First Republic has 324,942 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Minneapolis Port Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Co reported 1.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 5,779 shares in its portfolio. Brinker reported 4,670 shares stake. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 1.06% stake.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Great Stock to Buy for July – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 53,649 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc has invested 0.2% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 5,605 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 34,545 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 6,360 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 5.44 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 5,006 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,746 shares. Aperio Group Ltd has 53,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 4,588 shares. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 2,906 shares. 7,900 are owned by Hartline Corp. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.17% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 1.12M shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trex Unveils Top Trends in Outdoor Living for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Trex’s Guidance Didn’t Meet Expectations, but Management Keeps Playing the Long Game – Motley Fool” published on February 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trex Is Still An Impressive Holding To Have – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trex Dream Deck for 2019 HGTV Dream Home NYSE:TREX – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44 million for 27.63 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.