Boeing Co (BA) Holder King Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Holding by $709,422; Usca Ria Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $3.34 Million

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,105 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 58,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 129,466 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 188,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Buy, According to This 124-Year-Old Wall Street Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Chevron, Disney, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

