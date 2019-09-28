Boeing Co (BA) Holder Kessler Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Maintained by Dragoneer Investment Group Llc

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, down from 8,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31M shares traded or 110.44% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 230,420 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $412.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,605 shares, and cut its stake in Sunlands Online Ed Group.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98M and $95.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.