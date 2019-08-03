Boeing Co (BA) Holder Investment House Has Cut Its Position by $400,050 as Market Value Declined; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Argent Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $418,965

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 242,529 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02 million, up from 234,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 25.32 million shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,020 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 2,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.