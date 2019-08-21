Boeing Co (BA) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.77 Million as Share Value Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stock Value Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.81 Million Its Stake

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 75,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.50 million, down from 4.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 1.03M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.47 during the last trading session, reaching $341.22. About 2.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $4.25 Billion; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtnrs Ltd has 2,513 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd holds 38,336 shares. 234,964 were reported by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Bluefin Trading Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scott & Selber Inc has invested 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,400 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Permanens Cap LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 50 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 705 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1,813 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. J Goldman Company Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 6,770 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,945 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group invested in 0.1% or 153,596 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested in 23,352 shares or 0.9% of the stock. First Manhattan Co invested in 0.1% or 44,603 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.40 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

