Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hyman Charles D Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Cut Its Position by $2.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63M, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $356.72. About 675,215 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) by 87.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 14,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2,122 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 16,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $120.34. About 154,962 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 2,833 shares to 10,322 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,435 shares to 112,013 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.