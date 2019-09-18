Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hyman Charles D Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; Cabot Wealth Management Has Upped Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 397,238 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,499 shares to 36,584 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,305 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,296 shares to 198,522 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).