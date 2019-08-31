Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hyman Charles D Has Trimmed Holding; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Northpointe Capital Raised Its Holding

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 76.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 13,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 32,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 18,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 864,692 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63 million, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31,529 shares to 168,967 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,274 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Comml Bank Corp owns 54,611 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt accumulated 13,049 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication holds 0% or 123 shares. Hoplite Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tru Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 484 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 4,616 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 6,670 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 32,031 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated holds 0.05% or 107,458 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 2,500 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc has 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Personal Fin Serv stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 211,138 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 7,400 shares. Coastline holds 12,575 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Americas owns 30,150 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 0.01% or 5,263 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt has 30,920 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Regal Investment Ltd Co reported 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fred Alger Mgmt owns 698,339 shares. Maple Management Inc reported 19,396 shares. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa reported 0.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.09% or 2,146 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.49% or 10,651 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 6,036 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Orrstown reported 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer holds 0.66% or 65,044 shares. Garde Capital reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Checchi Advisers Lc reported 5,410 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Incorporated holds 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,584 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.