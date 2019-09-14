Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Cut Stake as Valuation Declined; Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Its Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $801,460 as Stock Value Rose

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, down from 22,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 74.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 7,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 2,482 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274,000, down from 9,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 4.61M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 08/03/2018 – Walmart Associates in Texas To Receive Approximately $62.6 Million in Cash Bonuses; 09/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart picks up 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion; 18/05/2018 – UK competition regulator seeks comment on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 15/03/2018 – News4JAX: BREAKING | Walmart has temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida. DETAILS –; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.18 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $229.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,626 shares to 8,753 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $431.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,197 shares to 2,583 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.