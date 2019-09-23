Boeing Co (BA) Holder Homrich & Berg Lowered Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,193 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 11,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 9,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 223,759 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.34 million, down from 232,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,534 shares to 144,650 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.