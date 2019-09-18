Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Raised Its Holding by $353,199; As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Boosted Stake

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 42,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 99,989 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.44M, up from 57,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.18. About 4.44 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69 million, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.41. About 4.14M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,900 shares to 70,600 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,786 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

