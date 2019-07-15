Boeing Co (BA) Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Decreased Stake by $2.38 Million; Sterneck Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $595,539

Sterneck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterneck Capital Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 51,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterneck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 14.69 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $361.62. About 4.53M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.5% or 332,615 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,445 shares. Reliance Of Delaware owns 5,130 shares. Meyer Handelman has 0.94% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schmidt P J Inc has 10,020 shares. Lafayette Investments reported 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Assetmark invested in 0.03% or 7,437 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 4.19M shares. 14,208 are held by Keystone Fincl Planning Incorporated. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.32% or 14,806 shares. 2,074 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of The West. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp owns 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 435,086 shares. Proffitt & Goodson reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 18,111 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.20 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.